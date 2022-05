CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A $2-million dollar winning Powerball Ticket has been sold in Chester at the Food Lion on JA Cochran Bypass.

$2 Million Dollar Lottery Ticket

Powerball® sold on Saturday, May 14

Numbers – 6 – 40 – 41 – 45 – 52 Powerball®: 9

The ticket sold in Chester matched all five white ball numbers drawn.

The ticket holder purchased PowerPlay for an extra dollar and so the $1-million prize increased to $2-million.