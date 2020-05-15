DMV Returns To Monday Through Friday Operations, Here’s What You Need To Know

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Starting Wednesday, May 13th, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will return to operating five days a week at all but two branch office locations.

Previously, SCDMV branch offices were open Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Allendale and McCormick locations will continue to open on Wednesdays only.

Customers must continue to schedule appointments through the agency’s website at SCDMVonline.com to maintain social distancing inside branch offices.

“I am excited that DMV operations will return to five days a week. Our focus remains to rapidly provide all DMV services without adversely impacting the health of our team and our customers,” SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo said. “I appreciate your patience as we continue to leverage social distancing until we get back to normal. Our appointment system is working, and we are also trying to serve walkup customers when we can. We recently surveyed customers coming to SCDMV branch offices to find that approximately 50 percent are able to obtain their service online but chose to come to the DMV anyway because they want their products immediately. We will be able to reduce the workload and the lines much faster if we perform more transactions online and allow products to come to you quickly through the US Postal Service.”

Additionally, all branch offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of the week.

Before, the SCDMV did not open until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays to allow for internal staff training. To increase the number of appointments available to serve customers, the SCDMV will open at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesdays now through Labor Day.