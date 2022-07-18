Local Church Creates a Dino-mite Vacation Bible School for Kids

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One church is bringing Hollywood magic to Rock Hill, but not for a movie.

The First Assembly of God has created it’s own Jurassic Park for its Vacation Bible School.

The construction of the prehistoric Bible School’s set began in February and has involved 30 engineers working to create the various dinosaurs.

During the week skits will feature several dinosaurs created from cardboard, including a giant t-rex, 2 moving velociraptors, a brachiosaurus, and a baby t-rex.

The idea for the theme came in hopes of capturing children’s interest in today’s pop culture.

Volunteer Designer Tim Steele said, “It’s not just something that was thrown together last minute. You know it’s something that is going to really leave an impression that will stay with them where every time they see a dinosaur they might be thinking about the message that they heard.”

The Vacation Bible School will run this week through July 22, from 6 pm to 8:45 each night.

The event will give kids between the ages of 6 and 13 a chance to learn Bible lessons, play games, and enjoy music.

Everyone is welcome to attend the week long event, and can register at the churches website or by showing up to the church.