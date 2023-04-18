Digital Detectives using internet to catch scammers, stop cyber crimes

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In many cases the internet brings convenience to our lives, but that doesn’t mean the World Wide Web doesn’t have a dark side of it’s own.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says criminals are learning to operate in the digital world just as much as the real world, which is exactly why the law enforcers created a cyber crimes and digital forensics laboratory in 2022.

In the video above, CN2’s Zane Cina meets the division’s detectives as they explain the dangers that come with browsing the web.