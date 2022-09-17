DHEC Statement Regarding Found Resident

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating the residential facility in Fort Lawn where 79 year old Judy Pate walked away from earlier this week.

Pate who was found on Thursday this past week after a nearly 3 day search was found in a creek bed, in the woods, off of Cemetery Road in Chester which is about a mile from Helms Gordon Residential Care.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey says Pate, who is living with Dementia, was last seen on video at the center at 9:14 Tuesday morning. The center did not report her missing until around 1 PM.

DHEC leaders are now releasing it is investigating Helms Gordon Residential Care about this incident. In a statement released SC DHEC said, “Community residential care facility administrators are required by regulation to report every incident involving a resident that leaves the premises for more than 24 hours without notice to staff members of intent to leave to local law enforcement, the residents responsible party, and DHEC. ”

Statement from Family of Judy Pate “Ms. Judy Pate is currently in the ICU at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte being treated for multiple injuries. This has been a very difficult and hurtful time for the family, and the family is currently focused on caring for their mother. They would like thank all for those first responders and volunteers who sacrificed so much to find Mr. Judy.”