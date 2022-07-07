DHEC Orders Against New Indy Facility

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Department of Health (SCDHEC) have now taken two significant actions to address what they call “the undesirable levels associated with the New Indy facility.”

The requirements sent by New Indy will be to install a new Primary Stripper, in addition to maintaining the existing stripper as a backup, Onsite and Offsite Monitoring, as well as, create a defined process for receiving and responding to citizen odor reports. SCDHEC expect full compliance by June 29th.

DHEC Order Against New Indy

•Install, operate, maintain Primary Stripper

• Optimize, operate, Maintain Back Up

• Onsite and offsite monitoring;

• A defined process for receiving and responding to citizen odor reports; and

• Full compliance with the Consent Order dated June 29, 2022, regarding the facility’s wastewater treatment facility, along with additional action related to the wastewater treatment facility as determined necessary to minimize air contaminants.