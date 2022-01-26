DHEC Giving Out FREE At-Home Rapid Test

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is giving out 140 thousand At-Home Rapid Tests Across the State.

The agency says it’s ordered more than 2 million tests with each containing two tests and are available at three locations in the tri-county. Leaders say 50 percent of the rapid test are going to first responders, long term care facilities and jails.

Free Covid-19 At-Home Rapid tests can also be ordered from the federal government that are shipped to your home.

Below is a list of each county’s health departments where At-Home Rapid Tests may be available. You can also order FREE tests from the comfort of your home by clicking here:

To Order: CovidTests.gov

Chester Co. Health Dept.:

129 Wylie Street

Lancaster Co. Health Dept.:

1228 Colonial Commons Ct., Suite 100

York County Health Dept.:

1070 Heckle Blvd. #307