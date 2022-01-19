DHEC Apologizing for Weeklong Testing Delays

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In a press conference on this Wednesday, DHEC continuing to blame privately contracted vendors and labs.

They say DHEC’s own lab can only processes a small number of specimens within 24-48 hours, they can not compare to the large private labs who can process much more. DHEC telling CN2 some of these labs results are taking more than a week to come in. DHEC wants those times brought back down to 48 to 72 hours and they are apologizing to South Carolinians.

However, here’s the reality, DHEC says last week, for the first time in two years of this pandemic, South Carolina had more than 100,000 cases in a single week and more than 20,000 cases in a single day.

CN2 asked if these vendors are being given a deadline to get back on track. DHEC said, “They have not issued deadlines or requirements regarding testing. They continue to work with them and have expectations that vendors meet the terms of their contract.”

Premier Medical emailed CN2 News saying “throughout the pandemic they have delivered test results in 12 to 24 hours. Since mid December the lab started seeing an unprecedented 400% increase and that rate is now up to more than a 730% increase.

They say they’ve added 250 jobs in 2 weeks and invested millions in automation equipment. The lab adding the past snowstorm delayed them even more but they are working to get back on track. Premier Medical Laboratories are based in Greenville, S.C.” See full letter.

Because of these delays DHEC is encouraging everyone to sign up for the federal governments 4 free tests…that will be mailed to your home. FREE Covid-19 Tests