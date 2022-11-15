Detention Center Offers Job Tours Every Friday

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We sit down with York County Sheriff’s Office Trent Faris discussing available jobs at the York County Detention Center.

Faris says, “If you are considering the job, or on the edge of what the job entails, (Detention Officer) we are opening the doors and taking folks on tours. What a rewarding job it can be.”

Faris says, that every Friday beginning on November 18, until the new year, they will be giving tours for those interested in the job.

Want to go?

Every Friday starting November 18

8:45 am | 1675-2A York Highway York

Must be over 21 years of age, No felony convictions.

Children are not allowed on the tour

Call 803.818.6526