Deputy McCants Anniversary

Deputy Brent McCants was just 23 years old when he was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Dave Lyle Boulevard.

Today a stretch of the boulevard where he lost his life is named after him and his killer still sits on death row.

McCants was a deputy at the York County Sherrif’s Office for just two months when he died prior to that he worked at the Rock Hill Police Department. And as years turn to decades since his death there is one person who grieves like it was just yesterday. His mother Myra McCants – says half of her heart has been missing since september 25, 1992.

But support from the law enforcement community that surrounds her makes the pain just a little more bearable.