Deputy In Critical Condition After Multiple Are Shot In York

Monday at 10:20 p.m. York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Farrier Lane in York regarding a man assaulted a woman.

4 officers were shot, 1 still fighting for his life.

K-9 handler Sgt. Randy Clinton. sources say shattered his hip.

The following 3 men were then shot in what the sheriff described as an ambush type of attack:

Sgt. Buddy Brown and Detective Mike Doty with the Sheriff’s Department. Doty is still in critical condition. he’s been with the sheriff’s office for 12 years. Sgt. Kyle Cummings with the York Police Department was treated, and is out of surgery, and on the mend.

Three of these officers were also part of the swat team, and those officers were wearing their swat gear.