Deputies: Two Arrested After Infant Found Dead In Chester County Home

UPDATE: 8/21/20

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Two Chester County residents are facing charges after an infant was found dead back in May, deputies say.

On Aug. 20th, Union County, N.C. deputies, arrested Natricia Ann Wright and Shederick Da’Shawn Gallman for homicide by child abuse.

This arrest is the result of an investigation by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the Chester County Coroner’s Office and the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) from the incident that occurred on May 20th at a home on 2nd Street in Chester County.

Wright and Gallman are currently in the Union County, N.C. Detention Center, awaiting an extradition hearing.

______________________________________________________________________

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Chester County detectives spent hours outside of a home on Second Street investigating an infant’s death. A spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office says the baby boy was just five months old.

“We have obtained a search warrant,” said Grant Suskin, spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, “And are currently looking through the home to try and gather as much information as we can to find out what happened here today.”

Suskin says deputies received the call around 11 in the morning for an unconscious child. The Chester County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) also responded to the scene

Authorities say the infant’s guardians were home, but no other children were in the home when they responded.