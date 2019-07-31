Deputies: Three Bodies Found, Death Investigation Underway in Clover

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A death investigation is underway in Clover after three bodies were found at a home in Clover, according to Trent Faris, the PIO for the York County Sheriff’s Office. A portion of Griggs Road off of Highway 557 in Clover has been closed for most of the day as authorities worked the case.

Faris said DSS was conducting a wellness check at a home on Griggs Street when they found a body of man just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Authorities say it appears he died of suicide, but a further investigation led to the discovery of the bodies of two elderly women.

“It is unusual, and that’s why we’re taking our time to fully investigate to make sure we find out exactly what happened, and find out why on a quiet Clover road three bodies have been found deceased,” Faris said.

Neighbors say they’re shocked to see something like this happen in their neighborhood. Denise Smalls says she has lived here for three years, and this is the first time something like this has happened.

“It’s just the thought that it happened in my neighborhood,” Smalls said.

Authorities say children weren’t involved. DSS also works with elderly and vulnerable adults. Faris says the last time DSS made contact with someone at that home was on July 16.