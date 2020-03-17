Deputies Searching For Missing 9-Year-Old From Sharon

SHARON, S.C. — A 9-year-old girl out of Sharon is missing. according to authorities.

Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to keep their eyes open for Skylar Govan who was last seen around midnight.

She was discovered missing around 2:30 a.m. by her grandmother.

Govan who is 5′ 1″ and weighs 90 pounds was possibly wearing a pajama shirt, shorts with an orange stripe and brown boots.

Govan has black hair and brown eyes. She is said to live in the 3400 block of McConnells Highway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321.