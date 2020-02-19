Deputies: Man In Late 50s Found Shot To Death At Chester County Home

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man in his late 50s was found dead shot to death in his home on Pinckney Road in Chester County on this Wednesday, according to Chester County Sheriff deputies.

Sheriff Max Dorsey says the department received a call around noon from a person who stopped by to check on the man and found him with a gunshot wound.

Authorities aren’t saying how long the man has been dead, but they are investigating his death as a homicide.

Dorsey says the man lived alone, and investigators already have several leads in this case.

“It’s very serious, and we’re going to utilize every resource we have, that’s why I called in SLED to assist us where they can supplement us,” Dorsey said.

SLED is assisting the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. We’re waiting for the coroner to notify all family members before releasing the victim’s name.

