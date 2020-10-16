Deputies: Investigation Underway After 19-Year-Old Fatally Shot In York

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A death investigation is underway in York County.

On Thursday, Oct. 15th, deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office were called to 1021 Perla Road in York.

When they arrived on scene, a 19-year-old Hunter Pontus of York was laying outside on the ground unconscious, not breathing.

Deputies began CPR until paramedics arrived on the scene. They also discovered a handgun.

The report says another man, 28-year-old Charles Phillip Scott, told authorities the magazine was out of the gun and he was trying to rack the slide off when the gun went off.

Deputies say Scott, who was holding the gun, had a bullet wound through this hand.

Investigators have not said if charges will be filed.