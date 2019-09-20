Deputies: Body Found In Chester County, Investigation Underway

Chester County, S.C. — A person was found dead on Friday, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of Old Richburd Road and Lizzie Melton Road where they found a dead body in a ditch.

The body was said to have been burned.

Officials have closed Lizzie Melton Road near the intersection of Old Richburg Road as they investigate the case.

The SC Law Enforcement Division sent special agents to assist the Sheriff’s Office with the crime scene.

Stay tuned for more information.