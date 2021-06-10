Dental Access Carolina Celebrating 20 Years

ROCK HILL , S.C. (CN2 News) – Dr. John Reese and his wife Beverly Reese started their mobile dental business 20 years ago. Through the years they have served several schools in South Carolina, providing dental care to underserved children. Senator Mike Fanning awarded the two with a high honor for their service.

