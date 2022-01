YORK COUNTY, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has DELAYED the closing of the bridge on Gold Hill Road Bridge crossing over I-77 in York County from January 15 to January 17, 2022.

SCDOT told CN2 News, “Due to inclement weather, the original Gold Hill Road bridge closure has been canceled for this weekend. SCDOT will send new closure information when weather allows it.”