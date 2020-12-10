Deaths Are On The Rise in York County, Here’s How It’s impacting The Coroner’s Office and Funeral Homes

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Here in York County leaders say deaths have been on the rise and that’s whether they were related to COVID-19 or not.

The York County Coroner’s office says deaths of all kinds are rising in our area reporting more than 30 deaths this past weekend. Leaders say procedures are changing because of the virus causing delays.

York County Coroner, Sabrina Gast, says, “We’re probably going to have 2,300 cases for the year. We had right at 1,900 for a caseload last year. So, we have seen a pretty drastic increase in the number of cases that were seeing.”

Gast says, York County has just reached 100 deaths due to COVID-19 last month. But she says that deaths in the county are up, whether they’re related to the virus or not.

“If they die at home we’re having to test for COVID, then we’re having to wait for those test results. So, it is holding things up for families a little bit which also increases the number of decedents that we have our morgue and backlog there as well,” says Gast.

Rock Hill’s Bass-Cauthen’s Gregory Arnold says it’s been a challenging year for families who have lost loved ones.

“Our burden is for sure tough as a funeral home. It’s hard for us to say no when we want to say yes we can do these things for you. So, that makes it difficult in our profession,” says Arnold.

Arnold says funeral home death procedures have not changed since the pandemic noting that bodies are always handled with extreme precaution. He says what has changed are services.

“We just figured it was time to go buy some production equipment so we’re able to live stream at no charge to the families – we live stream services whether it be here in the chapel, graveside services, church services, so we are able to take her equipment with us and set up anywhere we need to and that’s really help families,” says Arnold.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with The York County Coroner and funeral homes about how procedures have changed.