Deadly Shootings in Chester County and Lancaster County

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Chester County Police are searching for the person who shot Dewayne Wilson, Jr., 22, on Dawson Drive in Chester.

Chester Police, along with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, SLED and several other agencies, responded to Dawson Drive by Jeter Street just before 6 p.m. Chief Eric Williams with the Chester Police Department said his team was on the scene until 3 a.m., and returned today to continue their investigation.

“Time is of the essence, so you have to jump back into what you’re doing.”

In a press conference last month, Chief Williams addressed the city’s gun violence, saying his force increased police presence in problem areas.

Jeter Street, which is just around the corner from Dawson Drive, saw two shootings this year. One neighbor said she initially moved to the neighborhood hoping to escape violence.

“I just think it’s a shame with so many shootings going on and all these young people are dying,” said Lisa Holly.

Chief Eric Williams says they do have several suspects, but they’re still very early in the investigation.

About 30 miles away, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating a deadly shooting that also happened Wednesday night.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said Domingo Champion, 33, was found shot at the intersection of Brooklyn Avenue and 16th Street around 7:20 p.m. last night. Authorities say he died just a few hours later.

Lancaster County deputies arrested Raykeivis Nesbit, 31, in Kershaw County in connection to the shooting. Nesbit is charged with murder.

Authorities are looking for the public’s help in both cases. If you have any information, please contact law enforcement.