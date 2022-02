GREAT FALLS, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Authorities say two people passed away in a house fire on Saturday, February 5th on 46 Circle Street in Great Falls.

The Great Falls Police Chief says it took fire crews one hour to contain the flames. At this time investigators do not suspect foul play or arson.

At the time of this reporting, authorities are still waiting on the official SLED report and the names of the victims had not been released from The Chester County Coroner.