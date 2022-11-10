David O’Neal takes New Seat SC House District 66

YORK COUNTY S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A familiar face elected to a new seat in the Fort Mill/Tega Cay areas, that also includes homes around Carowinds. House District 66 was created in York County after the census numbers came out.

David O’Neal, former Tega Cay Mayor beating Democratic candidate, Carla Litrenta with 58% of the votes. District 66 used to be in Orangeburg, but the area lost it because of a decrease in population. Longtime Representative Gary Simrill wanted to make sure 66 ended up in York County, fun fact, he had a choice of numbers and picked 66 because he was born in 1966.

We speak with both O’Neal who explains what he plans to accomplish as well as his challenger who says she’s “happy and proud to have had the support of the community and her volunteers” who believed in her and her message. Litrenta adding she hopes to see more representation from women in the Statehouse.

Click for interviews with both candidates.