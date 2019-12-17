Dad’s Health Condition Drives Daughters Career In Helping Dialysis Patients

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Rock Hill’s Johnnie Horton has battled with his health for a good portion of his life.

“It started some time up in Pineville and they knew my creatinine was out of whack and they wanted me top do a biopsy and that was the first time I’d ever heard of a biopsy, so I quit going to him and then I went to my regular doctor and he found out the same thing.”

Horton’s daughter, at just the age of 13, helped her father with dialysis treatments. Now, nearly 2 decades later, she realizes those experiences set her on a path in the medical profession.

