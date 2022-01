FORT MILL, S.C (CN2 TODAY) – CycleBar Fort Mill is holding a benefit ride for the Autism Strong Foundation!

Come out Friday, January 28th for a free “happy hour” ride with all donations going to Autism Strong!

Here’s the link to learn more: https://www.cyclebar.com/location/fort-mill

In the video above, host Renee O’Neil jumps on a bike and learns more about the upcoming event.