Curse word on bracelet given out at Great Falls Elementary School

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Be bad. Be Bold. Be Bada**, that’s what was written on a bracelet that went home with a Great Falls Elementary student. Initially, the district wasn’t sure how many of those bracelets were actually distributed to its 5th grade graduating class. They explained, “The motivational bracelets came in an assorted bulk package that was purchased by the school. One of the bracelets said, “Be Brave, Be Strong, Be Bada**. This was unbeknownst to school officials when the bracelets were distributed to the students.” That’s according to Chris Christoff, Jr., the Director of Marketing and Communications for the district.

As it turned out after investigating, only one child actually brought home a bracelet with that message. The district however did post a long letter to parents on its Facebook page to apologize for the inappropriate messaging. They say they “profusely apologize for the oversight, adding they would never do anything that could be perceived as disrespectful to our schools, our district, or this great community”. They also asked parents to send the bracelets back in so it could be traded out for a more appropriate one.