creSCendo on CN2 News

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A unique group of high school students with a big dream.

The chorus teacher at Banks Trail Middle School, JoAnna Pearson, started her own high school acappella group back in August.

The group – known as creSCendo, is made up of Pearson’s former middle school chorus group.

CreSCendo uses no instruments or no track music behind them, they use their beautiful voices.

They have been selected to open for Disney’s professional Acappella group at their national tour concert on February 10th in Charleston.

The group has already been hired to perform locally and have done several volunteer performances at local events.