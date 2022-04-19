COVID Testing Encouraged as Spring Break for Many Comes to an End

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to South Carolina DHEC, York County’s COVID community level is considered LOW. Right now there are 54 reported positive cases.

In Chester and Lancaster counties, there are less than 10 – reported cases.

With numbers low, experts are still encouraging people to not let their guard down when it comes to the latest Omicron Variant, adding it is highly contagious.

The rain and cold not stopping some people from driving through this COVID testing site in the parking lot of Winthrop University’s Coliseum by Genetworx on Monday.

“Right now its still steady but slow. But once the testing need does increase we will be here and be sure to help as many folks test that need to”, says Jonathan.

Jonathan Blakeney is the Regional Program Manager for Genetworx.

He says since COVID hit the community they’ve tested more than 140,000 people at this site alone.

In the last several weeks, things have slowed down, in fact in the last month only 31 people tested positive here.

Blakeney says with the new variant of Omicron, the B A 2 Variant impacting many across the country, testing is the best line of defense in stopping the spread.

“What we want is to encourage folks to get tested. It only takes about 5 to 10 minutes for us to collect your information and test you”, says Jonathan.

According to the Centers for Disease Control Prevention, the Omicron Variant spreads more easily than earlier variants of the virus that cause COVID-19 but is generally less severe.

Blakeney says with students and families ending or beginning spring break, its best to be on the safe side and to test first.

“Of course if you have symptoms you certainly want to get tested but say you were with a pal who tested positive, let’s be safe”, says Johnathan.

The Genetworx testing site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 AM until 4 PM.

It is located at 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill. You can make an appointment online by visiting https://genetworx.com/solutions/onsite-testing/