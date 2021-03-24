COVID-19 Special: Remembering Juanita Boger

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) To date in South Carolina we have lost almost 8,000 people because of COVID 19, according to South Carolina DHEC.

In Chester County 60 people have passed away, in Lancaster County close to 130 people and in York County more than 300 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus.

While they might be statistics to study, for families this is more than just a number. It is their loved ones.

In the video above is the story on Rock Hill Juanita Boger. She was a mother, grandmother, and friend. She passed away in February after battling COVID-19.

Her family shares memories of her.