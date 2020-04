YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Hotel owners among those eager to see things pick up. CN2 is speaking with the York County hotel owners, Amar Patel and Dilip Patel. They say, right now, hotels, with up to 100 units or more are only at a 10 to 15% occupancy right now. They’re saying the COVID-19 outbreak has put everything at a stand still, including new projects and developments in our area.