COVID-19 Cases Rise in State, MUSC Health Lancaster Speaks about Concerns

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina DHEC reported today, July 28th there were 1393 new cases of COVID-19 (871 confirmed, 522 probable), as well as 11 new deaths (9 confirmed, 2 probable).

MUSC Health Lancaster Division Emergency Department Director, Dr. Keia Hewitt says they are seeing more and more patients sick with the virus, and even younger patients needing to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

Dr. Hewitt says there were days when they would see zero COVID-19 patients come through the ER, now its possible to see 2 to 3 a day.

“Most that we are seeing that are requiring hospitalizations are not vaccinated”, says Hewitt.

According to South Carolina DHEC More than 90 Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths in June were those who were not vaccinated.

“I think the best thing for our community is to trust the science. Vaccines are saving lives and are getting us back to some sort of normalcy. So I think its important that patients get informed, speak to their physicians so they can protect themselves and their family”, says Hewitt.

Dr. Hewitt also stressed her concerns when it comes to an increase of COVID-19 cases as we head into the fall and winter seasons. She adds to stay vigilant and follow guidelines in place to stay safe.

MUSC Heath Lancaster is still offering its vaccination clinic. No appointment is necessary.