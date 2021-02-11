Couple Shares Recipes for Life, Love & Owning a Business

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Imagine owning three restaurants, managing married life and raising three children. That is every day life for Fort Mill’s Amy and Jon Fortes.

“It’s organized chaos like they say in the kitchen”, says Jon

Amy and Jon own The Flipside Café, The Flipside Restaurant and Salmeri’s Italian Kitchen.

Both from two different worlds, Amy and Jon met in Charlotte In 2006.

Both had a passion for food. That passion also turned into a love for each other.

The two married in 2013, right before opening their first restaurant, The Flipside Café in Fort Mill.

The couple later opened The Flipside Restaurant in Rock Hill and their newest addition, Salmeri’s Italian Kitchen in Fort Mill.

In the video above Amy and Jon talk about opening a restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic and also talk about how they manage life together.

They both say making time for each other and patience is the key ingredient to the maddness!

All three restaurants are running Valentine’s Day specials all weekend.

Reservations are recommended.

http://theflipsiderestaurant.com/