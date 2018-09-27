Couple Bikes For Scholarships

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – A Conway couple cycling 800 miles to raise funds for scholarships for South Carolina’s technical college students.

The couple, the president of the South Carolina Technical College System and his wife, plan to stop at 16 different technical colleges across the state.

The first stop on the tour was York Tech.

CN2’s Alexandria Savage at York Tech as the president and his wife rolled into town.