County Council votes to amend Lake Wylie Zoning Overlay District

Lake Wylie residents have spent years pushing for slow growth.

This week York County Council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that amends the boundaries of the Lake Wylie Zoning Overlay District.

The approval temporarily prohibits the rezoning of new homes and apartments and sets a minimum lot size for residential units.

All of this comes after Clover residents fought against the town’s vote in favor of 137 townhouse on North Main Street US Highway 321.

Referring to the approval, Councilwoman Allison Love who represents that area on council says quote “this has been a long time coming.”