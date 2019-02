TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Life is fragile, and when we step outside every day, we risk getting hurt. Right now in South Carolina if your personal injury is caused by a local government, even if you die, the most you can sue for is $300,000. CN2’s Indira Eskieva looking at a bill in the our state’s senate that could raise that limit, and we hear from those on the other side of the argument.