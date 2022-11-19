Counting Down to Thanksgiving with a Turkey Drive

In preparation for Thanksgiving, an area Rapper/Celebrity will be hosting 4th Annual Turkey Drive on Sunday.

Raphael Ratliff “Money Train” will be handing out 100 turkeys to families in need this Sunday, November 20 from 3 to 5PM at Northside Recreation Center in Rock Hill.

Organizers say there will be games and the chance to win prices such as laptops, flat screen TVs, gift cards, and much more.

“Money Train” Raphael Ratliff said, “You know since we’ve been doing this, people look forward to this . . . It changed my life and that was a real touching moment to me because we don’t realize that something that small means something so big for someone else. So it’s real touching to see.”

Organizers will be handing out $400 to students who bring in their report card showing they had earned straight A’s.