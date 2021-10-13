Counterfeit Pills in Chester County

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fake prescriptions are becoming a real problem in Chester County. If authorities pull someone over with pills in their car – and they show very legitimate looking fake prescriptions it’s hard for law enforcement to know the difference. CN2s Rae’L Jackson speaking with the Sheriff about the pills and the effects to those who use them.
Next articleCN2 Picture of the Day 10-13-2021

