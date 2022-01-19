Coroner’s Office Hoping to Educate Community On Drug Overdose Deaths

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner says just in this new year, the agency is averaging at least one overdose death a week.

Sadly they believe that number is just going to increase as more people get a hold of the deadly drug, fentanyl, as well as heroin.

Sabrina Gast says her coroner’s office has created the C.O.R.E Program which stands for Community, Overdose, Review and Education.

The first of many meetings begins:

Thursday, January 27th

6:30 PM

1070 Heckle Blvd. (Building 1200)

(803) 909-8400

Gast says she plans to hold more of the C.O.R.E meetings in other towns in the Tri-County. Those dates will be posted at a later time on the York County Coroner’s Facebook page.

In 2021 Gast says there were 103 overdose death cases. That number includes confirmed and suspected as autopsy results are still pending on some cases.

