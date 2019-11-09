Coroner Says Man Found In Roadway Died From Accident

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A Chester County man found dead in the roadway died from an accident, says the Coroner.

Coroner Terry Tinker says it is likely James Thomason, 55, fell and hit his head. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office responded to Appaloosa Ridge in Richburg early Friday morning after someone passing by found Thomason’s body in the road.

“Deputies responded, found a body deceased, white male. We immediately called highway patrol,” said Dorsey.

Thomason also lived on Appaloosa Ridge, says Dorsey, and neighbors described him as a kind and helpful man.

Earlier in the day, Dorsey asked SLED to come out to the scene, saying as a precaution they want to thoroughly investigate every death.

“Out of an abundance of caution I’ve contacted SLED,” said Dorsey, “Just to make sure we capture any evidence that may or may not be present.”

Sheriff Max Dorsey says the Coroner’s office, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and SLED worked together on this investigation.

This is the third incident in the last few months where a body has been found in the roadway in Chester County. Sheriff Max Dorsey says the incidents are not related to each other.