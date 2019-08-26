Copperheads Making School History

Friday Night Lights is back and we have your scores!

Nation Ford Defeated Spartanburg, 20 – 6

Fort Mill Lost to River Bluff, 43 – 3

And Rock Hill Lost 21 – 28 to Sumter

Lancaster took on Indian Land High School and the Bruins Lost 18 – 3

Buford Lost to Blacksburg, 41 – 21

Andrew Jackson Shutdown McBee 37 – 0

York played their rival, Clover High School and the Cougars Lost 48 – 21

And Northwestern High School Fell to South Pointe 14- 17

The Lewisville at Eau Claire game was postponed due to weather and the Lions will travel to Eau Claire this Monday night.

Plus, Morgan Cox started out football season in Fort Mill to witness Catawba Ridge play their first home football game in school history!