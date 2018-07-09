Cooking up Indian Food

Santhoshi with Santhoshi’s Kitchen sharing two Indian recipes with us.

Samosa (Serving size – 2)

Ingredients

Filling

2 cups potatoes (boiled and cubed into small pieces)

1/4 tsp chilly powder

1/2 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp garam masala

1/2 tsp chat masala

1 tsp dry roasted coriander seed powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp. ginger and garlic paste

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Dough

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp ajwain (carom seeds)

1/4 tsp salt

Water (as required)

2 tbsp. oil

Instructions

1. Take a large bowl and add the all-purpose flour, oil and salt. Mix it well. Now add little by little water and make a stiff dough.

2. Now mix all the ingredients for the filling and set aside.

3. Make small balls (size of a golf ball) out of the dough. Roll it flat into an oval shape.

4. Cut the oval into two halves, take one half and make it into a cone.

5. Fill in the stuffing and seal the edges.

6. Deep fry the samosa in medium heat for 10 minutes.

7. Let it cool down for 5 minutes and then serve.

Kheer (serving size – 4)

Ingredients

1/2 cup basmati rice

3 cups full fat milk

4 tbsps. Sugar

1/4 cup chopped cashewnut/almonds/pistachio

3 tbsp. raisins

3 tbsps. Ghee (melted and clarified butter)

2 drops rose essence

1 pinch cardamom powder

Instructions

1. Soak the basmati rice in water for 30 minutes.

2. Heat the milk and bring it to a boil.

3. Heat the ghee in a pot and fry the cashew nuts and raisins separately and keep them aside

4. Wash the basmati rice and crush it into small pieces.

5. Fry the basmati rice in the ghee for 2 minutes .Now add the milk to the rice and close the lid.

6. Cook the rice in low heat for 30 minutes.

7. When the rice is cooked add the sugar, cardamom powder and the rose essence.

8. Heat the contents for 2 minutes.

9. Switch off the heat. You could serve the Kheer warm or cold.