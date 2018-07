CN2’s Indira Eskieva is joined by chef Carol Green at the Bush n’ Vine Farm to cook up healthy and fresh summer salads. Carol is a nutritional therapy practitioner and wellness educator who sees food as art and as a way to heal your body. Originally form South Africa, we learn not just the recipes, but also hear Carol’s fun stories like working as a chef on luxury yachts. Check it out!

