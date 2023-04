FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Photographer Bernard S. Lust sharing this picture on the Anne Springs Close Greenway hiking page of the progress at the horse stables.

They say construction is well underway of a stone archway that will be the entrance to the Crandall Bowles Children’s Farm.

Lust says the artisans from The Stone Man are doing a great job of cracking and placing the stone pieces.