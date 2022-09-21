Construction Tour of E & J Gallo Winery, Some Operations Set to Begin in October

FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The world’s largest wine company, E and J Gallo Winery is less than a month away from opening part of its facility in Chester County.

This comes after the company announced in 2021 it would be establishing an East Coast production facility and distribution center in Fort Lawn.

Leaders say The more than 400 million dollar investment will create close to 5 hundred jobs over the next eight years.

Some employees the company has already hired are from Chester County.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil gets a hard hat tour and learns more about the progress of this massive project.

To apply for jobs with E & J Gallo Winery, visit: https://gallocareers.com/fulltimenewgrads