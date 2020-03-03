Congressman Ralph Norman Launches Campaign with Special Speaker Nikki Haley

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Congressman Ralph Norman, who represents the 5th Congressional District of South Carolina for the U.S. House of Representatives, kicked off his campaign at the Gateway Center in Richburg with special speaker Nikki Haley.

Norman is a native of South Carolina who built his career in real estate development at the construction company founded by his father. He was elected into the U.S. House of Representatives in 2017 after spending 11 years at the South Carolina State House.

At his campaign launch party, Norman spoke on several issues including abortions, the border wall, and gun control saying, “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people.”

Norman, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, said he’s the hardest working president Norman has known in his lifetime.

“The only thing that unites democrats is they hate Donald Trump. The only thing Donald Trump did wrong is he beat Hillary Clinton,” said Norman.

Norman says he started in the South Carolina State House with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. When he introduced Haley, Norman said she was the first female governor of South Carolina and that she will the the first of “something else, too,” hinting at a possible presidential run for Haley.

Haley announced that when her son graduates in May, she plans to move back to South Carolina with her husband. Haley said Norman was one of the first people to support her when she ran for governor, and she’s happy to stand by his side as he seeks reelection.

While Haley didn’t comment on running for president in 2024, Norman says he believes she’ll be the first woman to become president.