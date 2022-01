ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Comporium, CN2’s parent company, will be holding virtual interviews on Thursday, January 20 from 9 am until 4 pm.

Comporium is looking to fill open positions in the Contact Center, Internet Support, Security Monitoring, Retail, and Installation and Repair.

Be prepared with a resume, valid email and video capabilities. You can call 803-326-7349 or email Kristin.stacks@comporium.com to set up your appointment.