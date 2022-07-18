Comporium Hiring Event – Lancaster and Rock Hill

LANCASTER and ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Comporium, our parent company, is hosting On-Site Interviews for positions in the Contact Centers in Rock Hill and Lancaster.

The On-Site Interviews will be held on Thursday, July 21. Please call 803-326-7349 or email lynda.mullis@comporium.com to schedule an interview. Interviews will be conducted between 9 am until Noon.

Please be prepared to submit a resume.

Click here to learn more about Comporium and job opportunities.

Click on flyer above for full details.