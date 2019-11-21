Comporium Coat Drive Update

With the cold weather setting in many people do not have a coat to stay warm, that’s why an upcoming coat drive put on by our parent company, Comporium is so important.

Many coats set up and ready for people to grab at Rock Hill’s Housing and Neighborhood Services building for the Comporiium Winter Warm Up Coat Drive. The coats have all been cleaned for free by Long’s Cleaners in Rock Hill. If you or someone you know are in need stop by tomorrow, Thursday, November 21st from 11:30 until 4 PM to grab a coat or two. There are sizes for everyone, including baby.