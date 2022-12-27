Community Set to Honor Rock Hill Firefighter/Paramedic, David Campbell

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Firefighters from Rock Hill and across the state are planning to honor David Campbell, a Rock Hill firefighter and paramedic who died in a collision just two days before Christmas.

A celebration of life for Campbell is set for today, Tuesday, December 27th at 2 PM at Freedom Ministries in Chester. Visitation will follow in the sanctuary.

Campbell leaves behind a wife and two children who he loved and adored very much.

Campbell was with Rock Hill Fire Department for nearly 8 years where he worked not only as a firefighter but also as paramedic.

According to his obituary, Campbell also served with Lockhart Fire Department and worked part-time with Union and Chester County EMS.

Campbell was also a member of the South Carolina National Guard.

His obituary goes on to say, “he had a deep passion for being there to help others in an emergency. He loved hunting and fishing and most of all time with his family.”

A Go Fund Me Page has been created for his children. Organizers say Campbell was a vital member of each department he served but he adored his family more than anything.

Campbell’s wife, Mandy said in a statement to CN2 News, “I would like to thank everyone for their love, support and prayers. David loved emergency services but his greatest love was his family. Raelyn and Ryker (our kids) was his best friends.”

On December 23rd, around 6:50 AM, South Carolina Highway Patrol says both the driver of tractor trailer and Campbell, who was driving a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck struck a tree that had fallen into the roadway on Highway 49 near Highway 322, 2.3 miles south of Sharon.

Troopers say when they both struck the tree at the same time it caused the tractor trailer to jackknife and strike the pickup truck Campbell was driving. Troopers say Campbell passed away. He was 36 years old.

Campbell was on his way to serve with Rock Hill Fire Department, Engine 6.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

(Photo courtesy: Facebook, Rock Hill Professional Firefighters Association – L2106 and Mandy Campbell)