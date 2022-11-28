Community Rallies Around Family that Lost Everything in House Fire

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Fort Mill family made it out alive as their home went up in flames, just two nights before Thanksgiving.

The family lost everything in the blaze, including three vehicles.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but those who love them are rallying to help this family that neighbors say would do anything for others.

The fire happened at a home in a community behind Nation Ford High School late Tuesday night.

Friends say, the Shiakallis family members were mostly a sleep when the fire broke out.

Thankfully their smoke alarms woke them up and they escaped with only the clothes on their backs.

Neighbors and friends say they had to do something, so they started a Go Fund Me Page.

More than S15,000.00 and counting has been donated so far, as well as help from Tiger Band with Clemson University, where the Shiakallis’ daughters attend college.

Go Fund Me Link